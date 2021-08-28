‘Thank You For The Well Wishes,’ John Stamos Says in a Selfie From His Hospital Bed [Photos].

After appearing to spend some time in the hospital, John Stamos provided his supporters an update on his health.

On his Instagram Story, the 58-year-old “Full House” star wore a smock over his hair, a black mask, and a hospital gown in a series of selfies. He appeared to be encircled by medical cables in a single snap. He also shared photos of his hand, which was wrapped in a bandage on the palm.

After an apparent stint in the hospital, Stamos informed followers that he is now “home happy.” “You #Triggerfinger, you’re a jerk! He wrote, “Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy.”

Trigger finger is a disorder in which one of a person’s fingers “gets trapped in a bent position,” according to Mayo Clinic. “Like a trigger being pushed and released,” the finger may “bend or straighten with a snap.”

In another Instagram post, Stamos revealed that he “went in for a quick elective treatment” to remedy the problem.

“It’s in and out!” He wrote, “Thank you.” “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses who took such fantastic care of me. In no time, I’ll be up and drumming. Thank you for your kind words.”

Followers expressed their concern and wished Stamos a swift recovery in the comments section of his article.

One person said, “Prayers hope everything goes well.” “I hope everything goes well for you and that you recover quickly,” another commented.

A third person remarked, “Sending vibes for rapid healing!!,” while another posted, “Oh no! I wish you a speedy recovery!! (P.S. You’re still a hottie in medical garb.)”

Stamos talked about his marital and family life earlier last month. The “Big Shot” star, who married actress Caitlin McHugh, 35, in 2018 and has a 3-year-old son Billy with her, told People that while he had always wanted to have children, he didn’t think it would be possible until he met his wife.

“This is my fantasy.” All of my dreams have come true a hundred times over. And this was the one final thing that he said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” according to the outlet. “And thank God, [Caitlin] changed her mind. And I credit that to, you know, clearing out my life and becoming a better person and all that. As a result, when it came around, I immediately recognized it.”

Stamos also discussed how having a son has affected his life and how they have their own morning routine.