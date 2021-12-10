‘Thank You For Being My Saving Grace,’ Pumpkin Shannon says on Ella’s 4th birthday.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon commemorated her daughter’s birthday with a touching message on social media.

Ella Grace, the daughter of the 21-year-old “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum, turned four years old on Wednesday. Shannon marked the occasion by posting a series of images of the birthday girl over the years on Instagram, along with a beautiful note for her in the description.

Ella smiled at the camera in the first photo, which was taken in front of their family’s Christmas tree. Shannon and her 25-year-old husband Josh Efird, as well as their four-month-old twins Ella and Bentley Jameson, were featured in the second shot.

The birthday girl’s beautiful interactions with her newborn brother, who was born on July 21, were captured in other images. Ella can be seen planting a kiss on newborn Bentley’s head in one photo and embracing her brother in another.

“Wishing my adorable, loving, and spunky girl a very happy fourth birthday!” Oh, how quickly the years have passed. You’re one of the sharpest kids I’ve ever met. Shannon said in the caption, “The way you adore me, your daddy, Lana, and your little bubba just shows what a lovely soul we’ve created.”

“I’d relocate the sun and the moon for [you], Ella Grace,” she said. I hope you have a wonderful day today, loaded with all of your favorite goodies and simply an all-around fantastic day. I can’t wait to see you continue to develop and achieve so much in your life. Thank you for saving my life when you didn’t even realize it. “To the moon and back, Mommy loves you.” Fans soon flooded the mother of two’s post with birthday wishes for Ella as well as well wishes for the entire family. A number of people were taken aback when they learned Shannon’s daughter was already four years old.

“Wishing Ella Grace a very happy birthday!!!!” What a lovely family! “I hope everything is fine,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations on your birthday!” What a lovely family. Another person said, “Stay safe.”

“[Oh my god], I recall the episode where you found out you were expecting her. “It feels like it was only yesterday,” said a third user.

“All right, how old is she?” a different enthusiast added their two cents.

Some viewers wondered if the family would return for another season of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” their reality show.

June, the eponymous star and Pumpkin’s mother, died in June, just before the season finale. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.