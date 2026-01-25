Teyana Taylor Hosts SNL Debut with Geese on January 24

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is set for a fresh, high-energy episode tonight, as Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor makes her hosting debut, joined by indie rock band Geese. The 51st season of the iconic sketch show continues with new talent and fresh humor, with Taylor taking center stage on January 24, 2026.

Fresh Faces and Big Moments

This week’s episode promises to be a special one for SNL viewers, with Taylor stepping into the hosting role for the first time. The multi-talented artist, known for her dynamic performances across music and acting, has been gaining critical acclaim lately. Just days before her SNL debut, Taylor received her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the epic film One Battle After Another, where she portrays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a revolutionary character central to the movie’s complex narrative. This nomination, along with her recent Golden Globe win, marks a thrilling chapter in her career.

“What’s poppin’, y’all? It’s your girl, Teyana Taylor, and I’ll be hosting ‘SNL’ this week with Geese,” Taylor excitedly announced in a January 22 promo. Cast member Marcello Hernández also appeared in the promo, lightening the mood with a playful joke about his ideal brunch lineup, showcasing the lively, comedic energy fans can expect from the night’s show.

Geese, a rising indie rock band, will perform as the musical guest. This marks their first appearance on SNL, following the success of their critically acclaimed album Getting Killed, released in September 2025. The band, known for their unique name and sound, will bring an exciting musical element to the episode, with SNL’s Hernandez even making a light-hearted remark about their waterfowl-inspired name in the promo.

Season 51 of SNL has already delivered memorable moments, including appearances from Amy Poehler, Ariana Grande, and Cher. The season’s mix of veteran talent and new faces has kept the show dynamic and engaging. January’s return from the winter hiatus saw “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard hosting, with A$AP Rocky performing his new album. The show also bid farewell to longtime cast member Bowen Yang, who left the show after an extended run.

The current SNL cast blends seasoned performers, such as Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, and Colin Jost, with fresh comedic talent like Marcello Hernández and James Austin Johnson. This season has seen the introduction of new featured players, including Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson, while some fan favorites have departed, marking a period of transition for the show.

SNL continues to be a cultural touchstone, offering fresh comedic perspectives and the occasional surprise. Tonight’s episode, with Taylor’s debut and Geese’s first musical appearance, exemplifies the show’s ability to mix new talent with iconic moments, maintaining its place as a staple of live television comedy.

For those wanting to catch the action live, SNL airs every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST / 8:30 p.m. PST on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream the following day on Peacock, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu Live TV.

Next week, on January 31, actor Alexander Skarsgård will take over as host, promoting his new film Pillion, with musical guest Cardi B returning for the second time. With more star-studded episodes on the horizon, SNL shows no signs of slowing down.