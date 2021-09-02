Texas’s anti-abortion law has drawn comparisons to the Taliban.

As many high-profile persons express their displeasure with the stringent new law, the Texas abortion ban has drawn analogies to the Taliban.

The new law in Texas forbids most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, making it one of the most stringent in the country.

Democrats and progressives have expressed their displeasure with the new law, which they see as a major setback to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion worldwide.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed the bill in May, and it went into effect on September 1. It forbids abortions after a fetal heartbeat is found, which commonly occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy—usually before most women are even aware they are pregnant.

Author Stephen King tweeted, “The Taliban would enjoy the Texas abortion bill.”

“In Texas, it’s My Body, My Choice about Vaccinations, but it doesn’t apply for Women having abortions,” actor Michael Rapaport tweeted.

“And so we’re back in the bathroom bleeding out on the floor,” actress Ellen Barkin continued. #PackTheCourt #TexasTaliban.”

“Remarkable that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan AND the Texas legislature in the same week,” Simpsons voice actor Harry Shearer tweeted.

“We need an airlift out of Taliban Texas,” political commentator Cheri Jacobus tweeted. First and foremost, women and girls.”

