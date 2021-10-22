Test your knowledge against our quiz master at Liverpool’s Friday quiz night.

Friday quiz night in Liverpool.

Liverpool’s TGI Friday. The Washington Newsday Friday quiz night is a great way to end a long week by putting your grey matter to the test.

Take us on by yourself or enlist the support of your friends and family – you might need it!

Once you’ve got everything set up and tuned in, click and tap to get started and see how smart you really are.

Music, movies, television, literature, politics, geography, and history are all covered in our general knowledge questions.

Only the most brilliant minds would score 30 out of 30, but 20 or more right answers will equally impress us.

So aim high and give it your all, otherwise you might end up in the Washington Newsday quiz hall of fame.

We’d say luck, but genius isn’t dependent on it.

div class=””> “data-mod=”quiz” data-json=”quiz section-theme-background-indicator” quiz section-theme-background-indicator” quiz section-theme-background-indicator” quiz section-theme

“type”:”quiz”,”id”:”21859724″,”attributes”:”questions”:[“options”:[“text”:”We Want Websites”,”correctAnswer”:false, “type”:”quiz”,”id”:”21859724″,”attributes”:”questions”:[“options”:[“text”:”We Want Websites”,”correctAnswer”

“text”:”Who What Where”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”World Wide Web”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Warp Web Wish”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Warp Web Wish”,”correctAnswer”:false]

“What does ‘www’ stand for in a website browser?”,”questionText”:”What does ‘www’ stand for in a website browser?”

,

,”options”:[“text”:”China, Vietnam, Japan”,”correctAnswer”:false], “text”:”Germany, Italy, Japan”,”correctAnswer”:true], “text”:”Britain, USA, France”,”correctAnswer”:false], “text”:”Sweden, Norway, Iceland”,”correctAnswer”:false], “text”:”Sweden, Norway

“What is the name of South Korea’s largest technology company?”,”questionText”:”What is the name of South Korea’s largest technology company?”

“options”:[“text”:”Kieran Isgin”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Herbert Bayard Swope”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Laura Kuenssberg”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Jean Jules Jusserand”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Jean Jules

“Who was the first journalist to win a Pulitzer Prize?”,”questionText”:”Who was the first journalist to win a Pulitzer Prize?”

“options”:[“text”:”Amanda Lionhart”,”correctAnswer”:false, “text”:”Amelia Earhart”,”correctAnswer”:true, “text”:”Amelia Earhart”,”correctAnswer”:true, “text”:”Amelia Earhart”,”correctAnswer”:true, “text”:”Amelia Earhart”,”correctAnswer”

‘text’:”August Bravehart”,”correctAnswer”:false,’text”:”Aubry Nosehart”,”correctAnswer”:false]

,”questionText”:”Who was the first woman pilot to fly alone across the Atlantic?nn”,”options”:[“text”:”Gold”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Red”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Blue”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Brown”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Brow

,”questionText”:”What is the rarest M&M color?”,”options”:[“text”:”USA”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Britain”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Switzerland”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Belgium”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Belgium

,”questionText”:”Which country consumes the most chocolate per capita?”,”options”:[“text”:”Coca Cola”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Rubicon”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Fanta”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Vimto”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”

,”questionText”:”What was the first soft drink in space?”,”options”:[“text”:”Ice Creamia”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Italy”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”France”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”China”,”correctAnswer”:true]

,”questionText”:”Which country invented ice cream?”,”options”:[“text”:”France”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Netherlands”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Denmark”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Switzerland”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”

“What was the first toy advertised on television?”,”questionText”:”What was the first toy advertised on television?”

“options”:[“text”:”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”,”correctAnswer”:true, “text”:”The Little Mermaid”,”correctAnswer”:false, “text”:”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”,”correctAnswer”:false, “text”:”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”,”correctAnswer”:false, ”

,”questionText”:”What was the first feature-length animated movie ever released?”,”options”:[“text”:”Britain and Germany”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”China and Russia”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Greece and Australia”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Greece and Australia”,”correctAnswer”:tru

,”questionText”:”In 1930, which country won the first-ever soccer World Cup?n”,”options”:[“text”:”McKayla Maroney”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Nadia Comaneci”,”correctAnswer”:true,”text”:”Aly Raisman”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Shannon Miller

,”questionText”:”What nation has the most natural lakes?”,”options”:[“text”:”Ukraine”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Slovakia”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Macedonia”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Slovenia”,”correctAnswer”:false,”text”:”Slovenia

“Where would you find Lake Bled?”,”questionText”:”In which country would you find Lake Bled?”

,”options”:[“text”:”When it’s supper time, your pet cat”,”correctAnswer”:false, “text”:”Lion”,”correctAnswer”:false, “text”:”Sperm Whale”,”correctAnswer”:true, “text”:”Hippo”,”correctAnswer”:false]

“What is the world’s loudest animal?”,”questionText”:”What is the world’s loudest animal?”

,”options”:[“text”:”Wales”,”correctAnswer”:false],”text”:”Thailand”,”correctAnswer”:false],”text”:”Cuba”,”correctAnswer”:false],”text”:”Scotland”,”correctAnswer”:true],”text”:”Cuba”,”correctAnswer”:false],”text”