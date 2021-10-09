Tess Daly of Strictly Come Dancing was compelled to apologize following a “live TV flop.”

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were surprised last evening when one of the judges was “forgotten about.”

For Movie Night week, the dancing duos danced to songs from movies on tonight’s program.

It was up to the judges for feedback and scores after Dan Walker and his partner Nadiya Bychkova finished their performance.

Presenter Tess Daly, on the other hand, left out one judge.

Before Tess told the couple to go upstairs to see Claudia, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Abuse all had their say (Winkleman).

“But what about?” Dan interjected. Tess suddenly realized what she had done and apologized.

According to the 52-year-old, “Shirley, Shirley, Shirley! How could I have forgotten?” “Head judge!” Dan added. Shirley Ballas then provided the pair with input.

Tess proceeded to give Dan the cue to leave the dance floor after the head judge had finished, saying, “Second time lucky.”

“Can I leave now?” the journalist said, to which the host replied that he could go get his scores.

Many people took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

As one fan put it: “HAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Shirley’s feedback being cut off by Tess is funny #Strictly2021” “Talk about live TV failing Tess,” said another. “Not Tess forgetting Shirley,” wrote a third.