Tesco’s New Scanner Feature Stuns Shoppers, Revolutionizes Grocery Trips

Shoppers at Tesco are buzzing with excitement after discovering a new enhancement to the store’s Scan as You Shop service, launched in 2010. A recently added feature allows customers to upload their shopping list directly to the scanners, streamlining the grocery shopping experience and making store navigation easier.

The game-changing update, which went live in October 2025, enables users to transfer their shopping list from the Tesco app straight onto their handheld scanner. The scanner not only displays the shopping list but also shows where each item is located within the store, helping shoppers find products quickly and efficiently.

Buanann Rafferty, a Tesco customer from Northern Ireland, shared her surprise after stumbling upon this new feature during a routine trip. Rafferty, who posted about her discovery on TikTok, exclaimed, “I was today years old when I discovered this.” She went on to demonstrate how the system worked, adding, “You can scan your Tesco app and put your shopping list into the scanner… This has changed my life.”

The reaction from others was equally astonished. Many took to social media to express their disbelief, with one commenter humorously lamenting, “You mean I’ve memorized my Tesco layout and shopping list for nothing?” Another added, “You know you’re getting old when you’re excited over shopping haha.” However, not all were impressed, with one shopper noting that home delivery services for a small fee offered an even simpler solution.

How It Works

To use the new feature, customers must have the Tesco app installed on their smartphones. After creating a shopping list within the app, they can head to any Tesco store and unlock a scanner using their Clubcard. Once the device is activated, they can select the “List” tab on the scanner, which will display their shopping list. As they scan each item, the scanner automatically marks them off, and it even shows stock levels, including out-of-stock items.

After completing their shopping, customers can proceed to the self-service checkout to finalize their purchases, making the entire process faster and more efficient.