Tesco customers were ‘wowed’ by a ‘beautiful’ floral F&F garment that they ‘need right now.’

Tesco customers were wowed after seeing a “beautiful” flowery short dress on the website.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand, F&F Clothing, has amassed a devoted following online, with over 495k Instagram followers eager to keep up with all the latest product releases.

F&F uses its social media profile to keep in touch with fans, and a recent Instagram post sparked interest among customers.

Following a request from her teenage daughter, Mum considers herself to be the “worst mother in the world.”

The business uploaded a snapshot of its flowery print wrap dress, which was initially posted by fashion model @imanievans_.

F&F captioned the photo simply, “Sitting beautiful @imanievans_.”

Instagram

The garment was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with over 1,100 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I need this outfit in my collection right now,” one said.

“The cutest print,” model Imani commented.

Debbie said, “Wonderful photo.”

“I adore this dress,” Donna said.

“Wow,” Dave exclaimed.

“That dress is stunning!” exclaimed Lisa.

“Beautiful,” Karen exclaimed.

“Need this dress,” Roshanne said.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”