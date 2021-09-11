Tesco customers were taken aback by Kelly Brook’s ‘amazing’ £24 F&F leopard print outfit.

Tesco customers were taken aback by a “beautiful” £24 yellow animal print dress modeled by Kelly Brook on the internet.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has thousands of ardent admirers on social media, with over 496k Instagram followers waiting to see all the latest product releases.

F&F uses social media to stay in touch with its followers, with a recent Instagram post causing a stir among customers.

Kelly Brook was spotted wearing a £24 yellow leopard print shirt dress from the apparel company.

Kelly Brook, an actress, model, and presenter, is a brand ambassador.

F&F Clothing captioned the photo, “Pair with sandals now and boots come Autumn.”

“£24 for a yellow animal shirt dress” and “£25 for a lace up boot”.

The garment was a smash on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 4,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Helen said, “I bought it last week and I love it!!”

“I have this dress, it is wonderful and extremely flattering,” another shopper said.

Ellie added a number of flame emojis and commented, “Omg….luv this.”

“I love this dress @fandfclothing, I’ve had so many compliments on it, and it’s incredibly comfy to wear,” Sally said.

“I need this dress,” Aoife stated.

“Brunch dress!” exclaimed Kimberley.

“I NEED,” Paula added.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”