Tesco customers racing to buy Kelly Brook’s ‘price is right’ F&F Clothing outfit.

After seeing Kelly Brook showcase a “wonderful” garment online, Tesco consumers were impressed.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has over half a million Instagram followers.

The brand makes use of its social media presence to make sure that its newest stock and product launches are prominently displayed so that customers know what to expect in shops.

Martin Lewis’ ‘last chance’ warning to Tesco Clubcard holdersF&F also works with influencers, TV personalities, and other celebrities to stay in touch with fans, with a recent Instagram post featuring Kelly Brook generating a sensation. The actress, model, and presenter is a brand ambassador.

Kelly was spotted wearing a £22 checked pleated midi dress from F&F Clothing.

Instagram

“We like to call this one monochromatic magic @iamkb,” the shop captioned the photo. “Checked pleated midi dress, £22 Heeled sock boot, £25”

The dress was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with over 600 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oooh, that clothing is lovely,” Harriet exclaimed.

“Wore this dress to a wedding last Friday!!!” Fiona exclaimed. “What a fantastic option!” F&F exclaimed. “I got this outfit in the store last week and can’t wait to wear it!” Ellen exclaimed. “I bought it and I’m liking it,” said another shopper. The price is reasonable and not excessive.”

“Love this,” Lisa said, tagging a friend.

“You need,” Hannah informed a friend.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website. Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”