Tesco customers laud a £12.50 F&F Clothing swimsuit worn by a Love Island contestant.

Tesco customers are enamored with a leopard print swimsuit after seeing it on a Love Island contestant.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F is a hit, with over half a million Instagram followers.

The retailer uses the popular social networking site on a regular basis to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, which are accessible in 607 Tesco shops.

Malin Andersson, who appeared in the second season of the blockbuster hit reality dating show Love Island, caused a stir after F&F Clothing shared a photo of her wearing a succession of swimsuits.

The brand captioned the photograph, quoting Malin and writing, “I’m here calling ALL of you to love your bodies.” Most importantly, the younger generation – learning to love your body in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond is great, but it has to begin early!” Swimsuits start at £12.50.”

The outfits were a big sensation on social media, with over 3,500 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I adore this,” Ali exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” Karen exclaimed.

“Love them and agree I battled to be happy with my figure when I was younger!” remarked Lindsey.

“FABULOUS,” Sandy exclaimed.

“Wow,” Lucy exclaimed.

“Wow,” Sarah exclaimed.

“It looks fantastic!” Tanya commented. I’m desperate for one!”