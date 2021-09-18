Tesco, Asda, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s have all issued recalls for chicken, salad cream, and other items.

Customers are being warned about a number of products offered in supermarkets and other retail locations that must be returned immediately due to safety concerns.

After health dangers were linked to items that had already been purchased by customers, the Food Standard Agency issued alerts.

The majority of the warnings are related to allergy issues, with the risk of serious repercussions if consumed by persons who are allergic to certain items.

Those who have already purchased the recalled products, with or without a receipt, will be entitled to a full refund when they return them to the store.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most recent and critical notifications.

Chicken from Sainsbury’s

Due to the inclusion of buttermilk that is not mentioned on the box, SFC Wholesale Ltd is recalling their Original SFC Bargain Box 700g.

700g SFC Bargain Box Original

Dates up to and including September 30, 2022

Customers with a dairy sensitivity are asked not to consume it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will be given a full refund.

This problem has not affected any other items.

Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and Waitrose are all supermarkets.

Because some Mr Porky, Jay’s, and The Real Pork Crackling Company products may be contaminated with Salmonella, Tayto Group Ltd is issuing a precautionary recall.

Pack size: 40 and 65 g, 6 x 16.5 g, and 5 x 16.5 g Mr Porky Original Scratchings All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Crispy Strips of Mr Porky 35 g in a pack All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Mr. Porky Squeaks Size of the pack: 70 g All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Scratchings Mr Porky Prime Cut Pack size: 35 g All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Pack size: 60 g Jay’s Pork Scratchings All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

The Pork Crackling Company is a company that specializes in pork crackling. Pork Crunch Packs are available in two sizes: 30 g and 70 g. All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Do not eat any of the above-mentioned products if you have purchased them. Instead, return them to the store where they were purchased. “The summary has come to an end.”