Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s have all issued urgent recalls for ready meals, cake, and other items.

In some circumstances, items contain substances such as milk that are not properly labeled.

When a product is recalled, the Food Standards Agency provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the item, as well as specific information on why it is being removed from store shelves.

Anyone who has any of the following items should take them to their nearest grocer for a complete refund or exchange, according to the statement.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is recalling its Love Your Veg Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne because it includes milk not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Because the product was mistakenly packed with Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt, it also contains pig and beef, which are not indicated on the label.

Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne from Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg

Use by July 17, 2021 Milk is an allergen.

Do not consume the aforementioned product if you are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk ingredients, or if you do not eat pig or beef.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund. Please contact Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 636 262 if you require any additional information.

Asda

Due to the discovery of a manufacturing flaw on some copies, the foil lamination on the book’s cover can peel off, Ladybird Books is issuing an urgent product recall on this title.

For little toddlers, small pieces of foil could be a choking hazard.

Remove this book from the reach of small children and return it to the store where you purchased it for a complete refund (there is no need to produce a receipt).

This problem does not affect any other Hey Duggee titles.

You will receive a full refund if you return it to your nearest Asda shop.