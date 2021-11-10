Terry Crews was chastised on social media for encouraging Amazon fans to work there.

Terry Crews sparked outrage on Wednesday after posting a series of videos to TikTok in which he encouraged people to apply for jobs at Amazon.

People on Twitter chastised Crews for the ads, citing the online retailer’s terrible treatment of employees and questionable business methods.

Hasan Piker, a former journalist and current left-wing political analyst and streamer known online as HasanAbi, tweeted of the “White Chicks” actor, “this is deranged dude.”

“This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor guy to film an ad for union-busting,” Elie Mystal, The Nation’s justice correspondent, tweeted. He’s basically John Cena’s Suicide Squad character now.” Crews appears in the commercials as an Amazon warehouse employee, engaging with items, machinery, and other workers.

#ad @Amazon has plenty of jobs (and benefits) to go around. So, take a look at these. Like right now! #ad @Amazon employment openings are flexible. It doesn’t work the other way around. Whaaaat?!!! Take a look at it.

Crews promotes the fact that Amazon pays for college tuition, other benefits, and flexible working hours in the films.

He looks to be lifting huge crates to demonstrate his power in one of the adverts.

Previous reports have revealed that Amazon deliberately works to prevent its employees from unionizing, and that Amazon employees have reported having to pee in bottles due to poor working conditions, but the corporation eventually apologized after rejecting the charges.

According to a Reuters report, the corporation and former CEO Jeff Bezos lied to Congress about business procedures and, at least in India, cloned merchants’ products to sell as their own. Any impropriety on the part of the corporation is denied.

This isn’t the first time the star of “Brooklyn 99” has gotten himself into trouble. He most memorably defended “America’s Got Talent,” claiming it was one of his favorite experiences, even after Gabrielle Union was booted from the show for citing racism as a Black woman. After the incident, Crews apologized and expressed his support for the actress.