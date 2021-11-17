Terror suspect was a Liverpool college cake decorating student.

Emad Al Swealmeen, the suspect in the Liverpool terror attack, was a cake decorating student at a local college, it has been learned.

Al Swealmeen was killed, according to police, when an improvised explosive device detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

The Iraqi-born 32-year-old immigrated to the United Kingdom few years ago.

Since April, a terror suspect in Liverpool has been ‘purchasing bomb parts.’

After initially meeting Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in 2015, he was baptized at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral and resided with them for a time at their south Liverpool house.

Al Swealmeen was a student at City of Liverpool College during the 2018/2019 academic year, according to new information.

He was an adult cake design student, according to the college, which is located in the city center.

“Like many others, we are extremely grieved by the events at Liverpool Women’s Hospital this weekend,” the statement added.

“We are shocked to learn that Emad (Enzo) Al Swealmeen, an adult cake designing student at the college during the 2018/2019 academic year, was involved in the awful events that occurred.”

“During this period, which has been painful for all across the city and wider city region, the City of Liverpool College’s number one priority is the wellbeing of our students and staff.”

“We do not intend to comment further on what is still an open police investigation at this time, in accordance with public appeals from Merseyside Police and other local leaders.”

Al Swealmeen was baptized and confirmed in Liverpool Cathedral in 2015 and 2017, respectively, before losing contact with the church in 2018.

The investigation into the blast was updated today by counter-terrorism police.

“The investigation into the terrorist incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday 14 November continues,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said.

“The device that exploded in the cab has been removed, and line searches by expert officers will take place in the hospital today, possibly into tomorrow.”

“A complicated picture is forming regarding the device’s component parts acquisition; we know Al Swealmeen rented the premises.”

