Teresa Giudice’s photos with boyfriend Luis Ruelas have sparked talk of an engagement.

Is Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Luis Ruelas on the verge of proposing? Following the reality star’s most recent social media tweets, fans appear to believe so.

The couple is now on vacation in Greece, which the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 49, has documented on social media.

Giudice took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself and her 46-year-old beau posing inside a black helicopter at the Amanzoe resort. In her white leather jacket, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, the reality star shone. She also wore a pair of huge aviator sunglasses.

Ruelas, on the other hand, kept it basic with a black T-shirt, black jeans, and dark sneakers. He had a pair of sunglasses on him as well, but he just let them dangle from his neckline.

“Up, up, and away with you [red heart emoji]is where I will always be,” Giudice said in the post.

Giudice followed up with a selfie of herself and Ruelas smiling in front of the Spirandreas Taverna restaurant. Ruelas stared affectionately at her and embraced her with one arm in the photo, and the Bravo actress smiled.

She captioned the photo, “Don’t ever stop dreaming [red heart emoji]#love #soulmate #greece.”

Ruelas also shared another photo from the date, this time with the two sharing a passionate kiss in front of the restaurant, rather than just posing for the camera. The businessman further stated that the photograph depicts “love in Greece.”

Some of the couple’s fans and followers are wondering if they are engaged or if Ruelas is preparing to propose on their vacation.

“Can you tell me when the big engagement is???? This has to be it!!!” one written

“I have a feeling an engagement [is]coming REAL soon,” said another.

“All the feels, omg.” “I have a feeling something wonderful is on its way for you,” a third user wrote.

In an ambush interview with TMZ in May, Ruelas stated that he was intending to put a ring on Giudice’s finger. He did not, however, say when this might happen.

Giudice has been sharing images of their moments together on her social media sites since they started dating in November 2020, causing some of her followers to be concerned that she is becoming too connected to her new lover so soon after her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Many more admirers, on the other hand, have expressed their support for Giudice's new relationship, saying.