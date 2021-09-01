Teresa Giudice’s new Instagram post expresses her love for boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice isn’t afraid to post on social media about how much she “loves” her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

When Giudice, 49, and Ruelas, 46, went to see his mother in Nashville, Tennessee, they had a blast. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star acknowledged her love for her man in a new Instagram image she shared after their getaway on Monday.

She captioned a shot of them standing close together and smiling at the camera, “The simple fact is… I adore you [red heart emoji].”

Many followers replied positively to Giudice’s tweet, with many gushing about how happy the couple seemed to be.

One fan remarked, “The hottest duo on the scene period.”

“You appear to be ecstatic!!!” another has been added.

“You two look fantastic together,” said a third user.

Ruelas had paid a beautiful homage to his fiancée three days previously by uploading an intimate and fashionable photo of the two of them posing for the camera on a front porch.

The businessman wrote, “Babe, every day is another day floating in our LOVE bubble [red heart emoji]Love you [red heart emoji].”

Some residents, however, chastised Giudice at the time for wearing a western-inspired outfit, complete with a cowboy hat, in the photo.

“Can you tell me why you’re dressed like a cowboy? One person pointed out, “We don’t dress like that here in Nashville.”

“I love Teresa, but here in Nashville, you can differentiate a tourist from a local because we don’t wear cowboy hats,” one person said.

Other admirers, on the other hand, choose to overlook the criticisms and leave supportive messages for the couple.

“You and your partner are such a hot [fire emoji]couple!!! You have each other’s backs! One fan said, “It’s great to see you smiling.” Another person commented, “You guys look stunning together.”

Meanwhile, when Ruelas published a photo with his mother, whose identity has not been made public, viewers were taken aback by the entrepreneur’s inappropriate positioning of his hand on Giudice’s legs.

One netizen commented on the image, “I don’t like where Louie’s hand is in this pic.”

“What’s with the crotch grab?” says the narrator. “It’s a cute photo, though,” someone else wrote.

In July, Giudice and Ruelas celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. They spent their free time together at Ortley Beach, New Jersey, and shared photos from their intimate meal on social media.