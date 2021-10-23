Teresa Giudice’s ‘karma came’ when Luis Ruelas rumors surfaced, according to Jackie Goldschneider.

When Teresa Giudice’s now-fiancé Luis Ruelas’ alleged sordid history surfaced earlier this year, Jackie Goldschneider got her revenge.

Giudice, 49, propagated a story that her co-husband, star’s Evan, was reportedly cheating on Goldschneider, 45, in the gym during the previous season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” forcing the latter to defend her husband against the allegations.

When allegations of Ruelas’ previous legal and relationship problems surfaced earlier this year, Goldschneider told Page Six on Thursday that “karma” came for Giudice.

“I feel like karma stepped right in and did a little job, and I just got to sit back,” Goldschneider said in the interview, which took place just minutes before word of Giudice’s engagement to Ruelas in Greece surfaced.

“Teresa certainly planted a rumor [against my family and me], and now there’s a torrent of rumors about the guy she loves.”

While Goldschneider emphasized that she doesn’t “wish anything evil” for her co-star, she did say that Giudice is “getting a taste” of how she felt when she made false rumors about her spouse.

Vanessa Reiser, Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, filed a lawsuit against him after their relationship ended in 2020, according to Page Six. If they didn’t have enough sex, Reiser alleged, the businessman would get infuriated. The lawsuit was later settled for undisclosed terms outside of court.

Ruelas was also charged with simple assault in New Jersey in 2018 after an alleged road rage incident, according to a police report.

When asked about her co-relationship star’s with Ruelas, Goldschneider stated she is pulling for her as she prepares to marry for the second time.

Giudice was previously married for 20 years to Joe Giudice, with whom she divorced in September of last year.

“I’m not sure how at ease I’d feel if there were a lot of stories about someone’s history.” “But people evolve,” the former litigator added, “so I don’t know.” “You have to trust [Teresa’s] judgment because she knows him better than anyone else.” In the next episode of “RHONJ,” Goldschneider teased that fans will see “a less explosive Teresa.” Meanwhile, Joe Gorga, Giudice’s brother, was overjoyed to find that his sister had proposed to Ruelas after little over a year of dating.

"[Luis] appeared to be exactly what she required. She needed Superman to come in and fix her life, and that's exactly what he is.