Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Defend Joe Giudice From Uncle Joe Gorga on ‘RHONJ’ Season 12

Teresa Giudice’s daughters are displeased with Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s brother, for his comments against their father, Joe Giudice.

The first official teaser for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” forthcoming 12th season highlighted fragments of the tension between the Giudice sisters and Gorga, 42. Milania, Teresa and Joe’s third daughter, confronted her mother about her uncle’s actions toward her father in one moment.

“Your brother is talking stuff about dad,” Milania said to Teresa, 49, in front of the eldest daughter, Gia, 20, who seemed disturbed by what she had just heard.

The preview then showed Gorga whining to his sister about the torture he’s been receiving from the latter’s eldest daughter.

As the trailer shifted to a clip showing Gia giving her uncle a piercing stare, Gorga stated, “She looks at me like I’m the devil.”

“Their father was the devil!” exclaims the narrator. Joe, 49, said Gorga.

“That’s when I walk away from you,” Gia replied to her uncle, turning around and walked away from the conversation, leaving a surprised Gorga behind.

Teresa’s daughters and her brother were at odds because of the heated drama that fans witnessed in the previous season of the reality show. Teresa enraged Gorga in Season 11 because she continued to support her ex-husband despite what had occurred to their family.

Teresa and her ex-husband were convicted of fraud a few years ago and sentenced to time in prison. The two separated after serving their terms, and Joe was deported back to Italy, while Teresa and her daughters remained in the United States.

“I’m furious at the b—-h’s son for what he did to you. According to People, Gorga informed his sister during a heated chat about Joe in the previous season, “He ruined everything and he put you in jail.”

When Teresa tried to appease her brother, Gorga continued to slam Joe, accusing him of causing their mother, Antonia Gorga, so much anguish that she died in 2017.

According to the Season 12 trailer, the feud between the siblings will extend to their children, as both Gia and Milania stand up to Gorga. Teresa’s other daughters, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12, are not expected to be engaged in the fight.

Meanwhile, Gia took to Instagram shortly after the teaser video was posted.