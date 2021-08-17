Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia has been chastised online over a photo of her kissing her boyfriend in a phone booth.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice received backlash after posting a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend in a phone booth on Instagram.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s 20-year-old daughter took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of photos of herself standing inside an old-school telephone booth.

Gia appeared in three of the images, smiling and posing with a coin-operated public telephone inside the booth. One photo, on the other hand, stuck out since it showed the ambitious lawyer and her athlete boyfriend Christian Carmichael kissing in the public call box.

“I apologize for missing your call… In the caption, she said, “I was dancing to the ringtone.”

Gia’s post was met with a barrage of remarks criticizing her for flaunting her PDA with her partner on social media. Some admirers were also disappointed by her 49-year-old mother’s reaction to the post, which included a slew of fire emojis.

In reaction to Teresa’s comment, one person wrote, “[Teresa] such a strange attitude from a mother.”

“Don’t let yourself be reduced to that girl. That image isn’t required!! Another person commented, “You have more class than that.”

“Well, not anymore,” a third commenter wrote, “she’s gone classless like her insane mother.”

Other fans, on the other hand, showered Gia with love and appreciation, with one user writing, “Gia, you have matured into a beautiful young lady.”

“Ring, ring….your it’s turn to rule the world! Another person commented, “Gorgeous.”

“The older you become, the more you look like your father,” wrote another. Too much progress is being made. “She’s a lovely young lady.”

Gia, who recently launched her own clothing line, was similarly chastised by netizens after she tweeted a photo to advertise hair care products in late July. Many people criticized her for looking unrecognizable in the photo due to the purported cosmetic procedures she had undergone.

“Omg!! Please don’t be swayed by your mum. One fan remarked, “You guys are turning into cartoons.”

“Yeah! I have to admit, she used to look a lot better. Another person remarked, “It just gives her an extremely strange look with the lip injections and nose job.”

Gia happily announced on her Instagram in July of last year that she had rhinoplasty surgery. Her nose was noticeably swollen in a snapshot of her posing for the camera with her mother, which she published.

She said in the caption that she got her nose done in order to address her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.