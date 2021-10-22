Teresa Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga reacts to her engagement to Luis Ruelas on the ‘RHONJ’ set.

Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s brother, was overcome with grief when he found that his sister was engaged to her boyfriend.

Gorga talked up in a new interview about his 49-year-old sister’s engagement to now-fiancé Luis Ruelas, 46, who proposed on Tuesday.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m overjoyed for her “The 42-year-old real estate mogul told Us Weekly on Thursday that he was overcome with emotion when he received the good news.

Gorga went on, “[Luis] appeared to be just what she required. She needed Superman to come in and fix her life, and that’s exactly what he’s doing now. I’ve always thought she needed a beast, and he’s one of them.” While on vacation in Greece, Giudice and Ruelas got engaged on Tuesday. According to Us Weekly, the businessman’s proposal included candles, roses, a musician, and fireworks.

Last November, the pair went Instagram official, but it was later revealed that they had been dating in July 2020. In July, the Bravo reality actress posted lovely photographs of herself and her beau on Instagram to commemorate their first anniversary together.

“A year, wow, I never knew I could feel that loved in just a year. You are incredibly generous, supportive, and loving. Everything you do is done with great care and consideration. I adore you because you have showed my daughters so much affection “In the caption, Giudice added.

Gorga is relieved to learn that his older sister has found love.

“I’m really overjoyed that they’re in love because he’s living up to everything he says. She’s overjoyed. He is adored by her. She seemed to be ecstatic. She has always desired to be loved, truly loved, and he does “He informed the outlet that Ruelas had told him he was preparing to propose ahead of time.

The former “RHONJ” star was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before the couple divorced in December 2019. In September of last year, their divorce was formalized.

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are the exes’ offspring.

Ruelas, on the other hand, has two sons from a prior relationship. He started Digital Media Solutions, which promotes him as a “avid philanthropist” who has raised “thousands” for children in need, according to his website.

“As a father of two sons, Luis devotes a significant amount of his time to campaigning for children with special needs, with a particular focus on Autism due to his son’s condition,” according to the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.