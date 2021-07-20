Teresa Giudice Wears a Pink Genie Outfit To Celebrate Her Anniversary With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

When Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas celebrated their first anniversary as a couple, they dressed up for the occasion.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 49, posted a series of photos to Instagram on Monday showing her and Ruelas, 46, posing for the camera while relaxing in Ortley Beach, New Jersey.

Giudice looked lovely in her pink genie dress and multicolored headband in the images. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of huge hoop earrings and a slew of bracelets. Ruelas, on the other hand, dressed comfortably in a light pink shirt with white accents and denim leggings.

Giudice also tweeted a photo of herself getting a kiss on the lips from her man, as the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary of dating. In the caption, she wrote a beautiful greeting to her beau.

“A year, wow, I never knew I could feel that loved in just a year. You are incredibly generous, supportive, and loving. Everything you do is done with great care and consideration. I adore you because you have showed my girls so much love,” she added.

“I respect your excellent parenting skills, as well as your work ethic and dedication to whatever you do. For the past year, you have made me smile every single day, and I love you now and tomorrow.”

Many people soon expressed their support for the couple in the comments section. A number of people expressed their joy for the reality star, saying that she had finally met her life mate in Ruelas.

“I am ecstatic for you both. Teresa, you are deserving of all the happiness in the world a million times over! I’m glad you were able to locate it. One fan said, “Truly a wonderful thing.”

“I’m ecstatic for you two!! You two make a fantastic couple!!! Greetings on your wedding anniversary!! additional person added to the conversation.

Giudice’s tweet comes just one day after Ruelas revealed the “precise site” where they first met last year on Instagram. After a morning run in Lavallette, New Jersey, the billionaire uploaded a snapshot of himself and the TV celebrity smiling for the camera.

“I discovered my soulmate in this exact area, this is the day I became the awwww luckiest man alive [red heart emoji]I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever and always,” he captioned the photo.

