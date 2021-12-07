Teresa Giudice Wears A Black Cut-Out Dress To Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Engagement Party.

Teresa Giudice accepted Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ proposal two months ago, and the pair celebrated their engagement with a party attended by their loved ones.

According to Bravo TV, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her businessman fiancé held an engagement party on Monday at a New York City venue decorated with rose-themed decor, white twinkle lights, and candles.

The bride-to-be and her fiancé were joined by her children Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, as they celebrated their relationship milestone, according to images shared by the bride-to-be on Instagram. Louie Jr., one of Ruelas’ sons from a prior relationship, was also in attendance.

Giudice, 49, looked lovely in a black cut-out dress with a high right-hand slit. The reality actress was all smiles in a series of photos she shared, posing with her 46-year-old spouse, who looked handsome in his black suit and tie.

Joe Giudice’s ex-wife took advantage of the opportunity to pose for pictures with her daughters, who were all dressed up for the occasion. Gia and Milania wore black minidresses to match their mother, while Gabriella wore a white gown. Meanwhile, Audriana, the youngest of the four, wore a figure-hugging red gown.

“Every day, all four of you make me very proud. In the caption, Giudice wrote, “It’s an amazing privilege to be your mother while watching you develop into the women you are becoming.”

Ruelas also posted photos and video from the party at Bice Cucina SoHo on Instagram, along with a romantic note for his soon-to-be bride.

“I’m so fortunate to have met such a wonderful person with whom I’ll be spending the rest of my life.” You are my soulmate, friend, and most importantly, life partner. [red heart emoji]I’m ecstatic to spend the rest of my life with you. I give you my heart and promise to be your finest LIFE and LOVE partner. The businessman wrote, “I love you to the moon and back.”

Giudice promptly reacted in the comments section, “I [love]you [for]the rest of my life.”

Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, as well as Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin, attended the elaborate engagement party.

On Oct. 21, months after celebrating their one-year anniversary as a relationship, Giudice and Ruelas got engaged.