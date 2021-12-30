Teresa Giudice spends time with her fiancé Luis Ruelas while Joe Giudice’s daughters are on vacation.

Teresa Giudice had some quality time with her soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas, while her girls were on vacation in the Bahamas with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from her trip to Nobu Los Cabos in Mexico with her 46-year-old fiancé. The couple hugged together in the first photo and grinned for the camera. “Mi Amore [red heart emoji],” Giudice captioned the photo. Teresa and her businessman beau may be seen standing by the restaurant’s fireplace in a follow-up post. “It was like discovering fire for the first time when we discovered love,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #heartsonfire, #bae, #lovelovelove, and #louresa.

The Bravo star’s pictures drew a flood of supportive responses from her fans, who were overjoyed to see her and Ruelas having so much fun together.

“It’s fantastic when you get a second opportunity and it’s true love!!!” “Best wishes,” one person wrote.

“It’s well beyond Teresa’s time to find someone special. Best of luck to both of you! Another person said, “A lifetime of love and happiness.”

Teresa was having a great time with her boyfriend, while her ex-husband Joe, 49, was having a terrific time in the Bahamas with their girls before New Year’s.

The former reality star shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday of their four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — having fun at the beach. In the video, Joe admits that he is terrified of water, but his daughters are not. In the caption, he said, “My girls [are]a lot braver than I am.”

Fans were overjoyed to learn that Joe’s girls were able to spend the post-Christmas holidays with him, despite the fact that he is no longer allowed to enter the United States after being deported to Italy in 2019.

“You’re so cute, Joe.” It’s fantastic! One follower remarked, “I just love how happy you are when your girls are with you.”

“I’m glad your daughters came to see you. Another commented, “God bless you and your children.”

Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter also shared a photo of herself and her father on a beach vacation. Gia shared a snapshot of herself soaking in the sun in a vibrant green two-piece bikini.

Nassau, Bahamas, was marked in the by Gia.