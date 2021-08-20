Teresa Giudice spends time with her daughters over pizza while ex-husband Joe Giudice posts a ‘Love Over Hate’ message.

Teresa Giudice and her daughters had a blast participating in a social media frenzy, while Joe Giudice, Teresa’s ex-husband, delivered an encouraging message about choosing love over hate online.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a video of herself and her daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15, doing a social media fad on Thursday. The trio formed a line and took turns selecting one of two alternatives provided to them in the video.

The alternatives were all related to their favorite Italian cuisine because their video was about pizza. In the first round, they had to select between thick and thin crust, and all three of them chose thin crust.

Extra cheese or pepperoni were the options for the second round. Milania chose the extra cheese, while Teresa followed Gia to the pepperoni side. The next round required them to choose between all-meat and all-vegetable options, with only Teresa opting for the vegetarian option.

The three of them had to choose between sweet and spicy sauces for the fourth round. During the round, only Milania preferred sweet sauce.

Teresa and her children had to choose between delivery and making their own pizza for the last option. Milania took the initiative and chose delivery, while Teresa moved casually toward the other option. When it came Gia’s turn, she followed in her sister’s footsteps, but not before dragging her mother along with them, so they all ended up doing the same thing.

Many of their fans, who couldn’t get enough of the trio’s oddities, left encouraging comments on Teresa’s post. Many others thought the video was “adorable” and “sweet.”

Teresa’s tweet comes only two days after her ex-husband Joe posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about choosing love over hate.

“Whether you love me or despise me, both are in my favor… I’ll always be in your heart if you love me… In the photograph he uploaded online, he said, “If you hate me, I’ll always be in your head.”

“I’m in love with this! Both love and hatred are emotions. The difference is that love isn’t going to drag you down! You will be consumed by hatred! Joe wrote in the description, “Drop a [heart emoji]if you agree,” along with the hashtags “#loveoverhate” and “#loveovereverything.”

Joe has been residing in the Bahamas after being deported back to his native Italy in 2019. Despite the fact that Teresa and Joe’s divorce was official. Brief News from Washington Newsday.