Teresa Giudice Shows Off ‘Love, Happiness’ With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas In New Instagram Post Teresa Giudice Shows Off ‘Love, Happiness’ With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas In New Instagram Post

Teresa Giudice has returned to her lovely Instagram posts for her one-year lover, Luis Ruelas.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a snapshot of herself and her 46-year-old beau standing at Ortley Beach in New Jersey on Instagram on Monday.

In the image, Giudice wore a black tube dress with a printed chain motif and a trendy sun hat. She also wore a gold necklace and a slew of glistening bracelets.

Giudice wore her long, wavy locks down and wore her typical smokey makeup. Her right hand rested on Ruela’s right cheek as her man, dressed in a plain lilac collared shirt and black jeans, smiled broadly before the camera.

In the caption, the reality star wrote, “I love your grin [red heart emoji],” along with the hashtags “sunset,” “love,” and “happy.”

Fans reacted positively to Giudice’s tweet, with the majority of them applauding the couple, who are now celebrating their first anniversary, for looking beautiful together.

One person wrote, “Beautiful pair.”

Another person said, “You guys are perfection together.”

“You two look fantastic together!” A third user has been added.

While Giudice appears to be focused on her relationship with the businessman, she does not neglect her responsibilities as a mother to her two girls with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

She recently told People about the counsel she offered her eldest daughter Gia, 20, who is a criminal justice student at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

“Never accept gifts from strangers. Keep an eye on what’s going on around you. When you go out, stick with a group. “Never ride in an Uber alone,” the Bravo celebrity advised.

“I am a firm believer in working out and eating well. ‘Take care of yourself,’ I urged Gia. … Go to the gym. You need to eat well in order to maintain your energy levels. You should treat your body with respect. She went on to say, “Don’t do drugs.”

Giudice’s four children, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, all live with her at home, but they are all pursuing different interests, so she is busy keeping up with them individually.

"I have three kids at home who are all moving in separate places, so I was busy with Gia's sisters while she was gone. I'm the one who has to drive everyone around. "I'm like an Uber driver," the mother explained.