Teresa Giudice shares a photo of her four daughters and is chastised for it: ‘Easy On The Fake Stuff.’

Teresa Giudice’s daughters have all reached adulthood!

On Sunday, the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a photo on Instagram of all four of her daughters dressed up for a party. Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are seen posing close together in front of a flower-adorned backdrop in the photo.

Giudice added in the comment, along with four red heart emojis, “Love Love Love Love my girls.”

Joe Giudice, her ex-husband and the daughters’ father, agreed with the post, leaving a remark that simply said, “Love,” along with a heart with arrow emoji, shortly after the image was shared.

However, several internet users were critical of the former couple’s daughters’ appearances and heavy makeup.

“Teresa’s twin sister, Milania!! They’re all stunning!! “Take it easy on the phony stuff right now, you’re too young and attractive for that,” a concerned fan remarked.

“I wish they would show natural expressions…

Another person added, “Not the extensions, gobs of makeup, spray tan, etc., etc.”

Gia was singled out by one fan, who pleaded with her to “please stop tampering with her face.” Teresa’s eldest daughter admitted to having rhinoplasty last year because she said her nose was a “insecurity.”

Meanwhile, many people complimented Teresa and Joe’s children on how beautiful they looked in the snapshot. A few even complimented their mother on how wonderfully she reared them.

“You have the most beautiful daughters I’ve ever seen,” a fan said.

“They are stunning and appear to be charming young ladies. “Way to go!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“They have certainly matured into lovely young ladies. Another person wrote, “You’ve done a fantastic job parenting kids.”

Teresa shared a snapshot of her girls during her niece Antonia Gorga’s Sweet 16 birthday party. Teresa did not reveal what she wore to the celebration at Felina Restaurant in New Jersey, but TreemendousFloristEvents captured her on camera hitting the dance floor with her daughters Milania and Gabriella.

Teresa was seen wearing a gorgeous fuschia-colored midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a back slit in a footage broadcast by Bravo and uploaded to Instagram by the flower designer and event coordinator.

Teresa’s partner Luis Ruelas, 46, was reportedly not present during the family gathering.