Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey says she is “very lucky” to have four daughters.

On National Daughters Day, Teresa Giudice paid respect to her four daughters.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and ex-husband Joe Giudice, who is also 49, with all of their children. It was accompanied by a touching message for her daughters from the proud matriarch.

“On National Daughters Day, I am incredibly proud of the four of you,” I told my [daughters]. So fortunate to have you in my life,” she captioned a snapshot of herself standing between her three daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

The Bravo star, who only has a younger brother, Joe Gorga, 42, revealed that she always wished for a sister as a child. Teresa went on to say that she’s “overjoyed” that her girls have each other. She ended her message by saying, “I love you to the moon [and]back.”

Teresa’s tweet drew a lot of attention from fans, who sent her encouraging remarks. The matriarch and her daughters were commended by the majority of them for appearing stunning in the photo.

One person wrote, “They are all so grown up and incredibly stunning.”

“Teresa, you did an outstanding job. Another admirer added, “You all look stunning.”

A third commenter remarked, “All of your girls have developed into such beauties.”

When Joe was deported back to Italy in 2019, Teresa had to be both a mother and a father to her children.

“It’s as if I have to be both the mother and the father. As a result, I’m doing everything by myself. Everything. She previously described her predicament to Us Weekly as “taking care of the house, the kids… being the breadwinner, doing it everything.”

The TV personality was chastised online last month for marketing too many things on her social media pages. Her supporters instantly defended her, pointing out to her detractors that she is only doing everything she can to “provide for her girls.”

Teresa’s latest post comes weeks after Joe revealed his longing for his daughters on his own Instagram account. Several throwback photos of his girls were shared by the former reality star, who now resides in the Bahamas.

Joe confessed in one of his posts that he is constantly thinking about his children. He is unable to see them since he was warned following his deportation that he would "never step foot in America again." His daughters are likewise unable to pay him a visit.