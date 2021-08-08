Teresa Giudice is smitten with the way her boyfriend Luis Ruelas holds her in a new Instagram post.

Teresa Giudice has been flaunting her love for her lover Luis Ruelas on social media once again.

On Saturday, the reality personality, 49, and the businessman, 46, spent their free time in Mantoloking, New Jersey. While sunbathing in the Ocean County town, Giudice took use of the opportunity to shoot some photos and publish them on Instagram.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and Ruelas smile while posing closely for the camera in images she uploaded on her social media account. Ruelas’ right hand was wrapped around Giudice’s waist in one photo, while the other held on to the latter’s hand, which she laid on her beau’s tummy in another.

“Love Love Love the way you hold me [red heart emoji],” Giudice wrote the photo, which also included a photo of the two of them standing side by side on a terrace overlooking the ocean.

Giudice’s tweet was instantly inundated with expressions of support from her admirers, who were overjoyed for her and Ruelas.

“When you’re young at heart, fairytales can come true – it can happen to you,” one wrote.

“I am ecstatic for you!! Another person added, “Love the second time around.”

A third user wrote, “You deserve this type of love.”

The couple’s recent Mantoloking outing came just days after Giudice went to Ortley Beach in New Jersey with Ruelas and her daughter Gabriella Giudice, 17, to watch the sunset.

On Instagram, the grandmother posted two photos from their outing, one with Ruelas and the other with Gabriella. She captioned the photo with her boyfriend that she adores his “smile.” Meanwhile, in her description for the other image, she referred to Gabriella as “Bella,” meaning “beautiful.”

The couple has a unique connection to the Jersey Shore because it was there that they first met last year. In mid-July, they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple by dining at one of the area’s seaside restaurants, and they uploaded photos from their date night, in which the TV personality was dressed as a pink genie.

Gia, 20, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are Giudice’s other daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Meanwhile, Ruelas has two boys from a previous marriage, Luis Jr. and Nicholas, whose ages are unknown.