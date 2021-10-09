Teresa Giudice is reportedly moving in with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas after the ‘RHONJ’ star purchased Love Nest.

According to a source, Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are taking their relationship to the next level.

Page Six said Friday that the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is in the midst of moving in with her 46-year-old businessman lover after the two purchased their soon-to-be love nest.

This week, Giudice used her Instagram Stories to highlight their experience buying and designing their joint home. She disclosed in one of her posts that several of their belongings were brought to their estate on Thursday.

The reality star and her beau purchased the home in February as a “business investment,” according to sources who told the newspaper that they paid $3.35 million for it.

Their seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom love nest is described as a “Beverly Hills-style house in New Jersey” that is “simply breathtaking” by one source.

Giudice said in her Instagram Stories that they had a lot of support in preparing the house from their builder and interior designer. “They devoted a lot of attention to detail,” the person stated.

It’s unclear when the two will move in together. For the time being, Giudice remains at her Montville home, which was featured on the reality show in March. However, because Giudice has already sold her Montville home for $2.2 million, the move might happen shortly.

Giudice and Ruelas aren’t afraid to flaunt their love on social media. Last Thursday, the Bravo personality captioned a photo of herself and her boyfriend taken in New York City with the words “I [love]you.”

Ruelas has also been active on Instagram, posting photos from their date nights and weekend excursions. In his articles, the entrepreneur even includes amorous comments for his partner.

When she was looking for a new home on the reality show, Giudice appeared to be interested in downsizing. But she certainly changed her views when she bought the land with Ruelas, and their children could have played a role.

Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice have four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Ruelas, on the other hand, has two sons from a previous marriage. It’s unclear whether all of their children will move in with them to their new home.