Teresa Giudice Is Accused Of Using Instagram To Promote Too Many Products: ‘She Is Desperate For Money’

Teresa Giudice’s Instagram followers chastised her after noticing that she’s been promoting an increasing amount of products and brands on her account recently.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star rushed to Instagram earlier this week to share a few photos of herself and her eldest daughter Gia, 20, flaunting their Roberto Cavalli baggage. She appeared to promote the web site where she purchased the bags in her caption to her followers.

Giudice was back on Instagram on Wednesday, this time smiling for the camera while sitting inside a plane with a white pillow wrapped around her neck. She confessed in her caption that she loves her “beauty pillow” so much that she brought it on her flight with her.

In the caption, the mother of four also mentioned that her pillow was given to her by her friend and co-star Jennifer Aydin. She then urged her followers to purchase one from the latter’s web store.

Giudice opted to show off the workout clothing she created with activewear apparel brand Electric Yoga in another post she published the same day. She then informed her fans that pre-orders for the items were now available.

“Hello there, guys!” In the video, Giudice was heard saying, “This is one of my designs for my collaboration with Electric Yoga,” which featured a bright and sparkly top and yoga trousers from their Love Collection.

After seeing Giudice’s social media activities this week, a number of her admirers were upset and called her out in the comments area of her postings.

One user remarked, “Oh Teresa, you’re overexposed and selling much too many stuff.”

“How come you’re endorsing your friend Jennifer? Isn’t there enough money in the bank for both of you? Another person replied, “You should be more like Dolores [Catania], who goes out of her way to serve [others].”

A third user wrote, “She’s in severe need of money.”

The majority of Giudice’s admirers, on the other hand, defended her. They not only responded to the critical remarks, but they also complimented her on her appearance in the images she provided this week.

One fan said, “She does this to provide for her daughters.”

“[Oh my gosh], please save Teresa and her girls! Teresa, with all the s–t she’s been through, deserves happiness,” someone else said.

"As always, you look stunning. Congratulations on your achievement.