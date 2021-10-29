Teresa Giudice claims she had no idea what was going on. Luis Ruelas planned to propose to his girlfriend while on vacation in Greece.

Teresa Giudice has spoken out about Luis Ruelas’ surprise proposal while on vacation in Greece.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star conducted a cooking instruction on Amazon Live on Thursday, and while she was busy cooking, she decided to answer some fan questions.

When asked about her recent engagement, Giudice couldn’t stop gushing over Ruelas’ proposal, which took place on Oct. 19 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

During their getaway with some of their pals, the Bravo star revealed she had no idea her 46-year-old beau would finally drop the question.

“I had no idea,” says the narrator. Entertainment Tonight cited her as stating, “I thought we were simply going on vacation.”

Her friends had invited her out to supper that night, according to the Bravo star. She was informed they were going to a beach party, but when she arrived at the beach, Ruelas was there waiting for her to witness the gorgeous proposal setup he had prepared.

The merchant had prepared sparklers, roses, and candles, as previously reported. When Giudice came, he had a large “Marry Me” sign up and hired a violinist to play a melody for him. That night, there was also a spectacular display of fireworks in the sky.

“In the manner in which he [proposes].” “The sparklers are going off, and then the fireworks are going off, and I’m just staring all around like a little kid,” she said in her livestream.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” she says. She said, “I started sobbing and it was really pleasant,” before describing the experience as “truly fantastic” and “so beautiful.” Ruelas also notified her four kids — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — about the proposal ahead of time, according to the reality star. As a result, they were expecting him to propose throughout the trip.

Giudice’s comments come only one day after she and Ruelas were seen out and about in New York City on Wednesday night. The couple apparently traveled to Caroline Comedy Club to attend Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga’s sold-out comedy gig.

When they were photographed leaving the venue, Joe Giudice’s ex-wife proudly displayed her new sparkler. Giudice was wearing a gorgeous oval-cut diamond band in a photo acquired by People.

"After everything she's been through, he's given her the ability to laugh and love again," a source told the site.