Teresa Giudice and her youngest daughter Audriana look stunning in blue outfits on Instagram, and fans are loving it.

In a snapshot uploaded on social media, Teresa Giudice and her youngest daughter Audriana looked gorgeous in identical costumes.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself and her 12-year-old daughter, both dressed in blue, posing for the camera. Teresa wore an off-shoulder top and ripped denim pants in the photo, while Audriana wore a collared polo shirt and dark trousers.

Teresa captioned the photo that prominently displayed her daughter’s enticing eyes, “My baby has blue eyes.” In the message, she also cited Elton John, who has a song called “Blue Eyes.”

Many admirers soon expressed their support for the mother and daughter in the comments section. Several people praised their appearance in the photograph.

One fan agreed with Teresa’s caption, saying, “She truly has the most beautiful eyes.”

“Teresa, I’m digging the dress down. Yes, those are lovely eyes. Another person added, “All of your children are incredibly beautiful.”

“Both of you are really stunning,” said a third user.

It wasn’t the first time the couple flaunted matching ensembles on social media. The “RHONJ” star also shared a selfie of herself and Audriana on Instagram in June, in which they were both dressed in blue figure-hugging outfits.

Many people were startled to see Audriana at the moment because she appeared mature for her age in her tight-fitting clothing that accentuated her curves.

While some admirers were pleased to witness Audriana transform into a “grown up young (and lovely) lady,” others were upset in Teresa for allowing her daughter to dress maturely.

Teresa has three other daughters with her 49-year-old ex-husband Joe Giudice, including Gia, 17, Gabriella, and 15-year-old Milania, in addition to Audriana.

Teresa’s most recent post came after she spent more than two weeks practicing tennis with her co-star Jackie Goldschneider. Because they had been embroiled in a months-long fight, their appearance raised some questions and turned heads.

Their feud erupted during the Bravo show’s reunion special, when Giudice blasted her co-star, stating it was the latter’s “decision” to be sexually harassed by her superiors.

Goldschneider retaliated by ordering Giudice to stop what she was doing because she wouldn’t like it if she spread tales about her eldest daughter, Gia, using cocaine in the restroom at parties.

It was Giudice who did it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.