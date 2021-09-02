Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice join forces on Instagram to express their condolences to NeNe Leakes.

Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice also used social media to express their sympathies to NeNe Leakes.

Following the death of the latter’s 66-year-old husband, Gregg Leakes, the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star turned to Instagram on Wednesday to express her condolences to the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, 53.

“[NeNe Leakes] I’m so sorry for your loss; my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I’m sending you my best wishes. Gregg, may you rest in peace.” Teresa added a caption to a photo of NeNe and Gregg that she posted on Instagram.

Joe promptly responded to his ex-message, wife’s expressing the same sympathy to NeNe, who is presently grieving her husband’s loss.

Joe wrote, “My sympathies to you and your family.”

Following Teresa’s article regarding Gregg’s death, a number of fans expressed their condolences. It’s “devastating to hear such awful news,” one person wrote. “Sending prayers, love, and light to [NeNe],” said another.

Ernest Dukes, NeNe’s publicist, revealed to Variety earlier that day that Gregg had died of cancer after battling it for more than two years since being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

“Today, the Leakes family is in excruciating anguish as a result of a broken heart. Gregg Leakes “died away quietly in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife NeNe Leakes after a lengthy battle with cancer,” his publicist said in a statement to the site.

Dukes went on to say that the family is asking for prayers for serenity and strength as they go through this tough time. He stated that the Leakes family has requested some private time to mourn the real estate investor’s death.

Teresa and NeNe have been friends for a long time. Teresa’s 15-month prison sentence for fraud was served in 2015, and NeNe expressed her support for her Bravo co-star.

NeNe noted at the time, “I think our friendship has matured even more since she’s been going through the situation.” She also expressed sympathy for her friend’s daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, who were still little at the time.