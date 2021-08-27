Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas’ public PDA in front of his mother has gotten a lot of attention.

Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, may have been a touch too cheeky when they posed for a photo with his mother.

The 46-year-old businessman shared a romantic snapshot of him and the 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star smiling for the camera while his mother beamed and wrapped her arms around them on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ruelas captioned a photo of him and Giudice visiting his mother in Southampton, New York, with the words “Stunning [red heart emoji]#mothersknowbest [hundred points sign emoji].”

Some of Ruelas’ fans, however, couldn’t help but notice his hands on Giudice’s legs, which were awkwardly placed.

One user commented, “I don’t like where Louie’s hand is in this picture.”

Another said, “It appears as if [Teresa] is holding it so he doesn’t go much higher.”

“What’s with the crotch grab?” says the narrator. “It’s a cute photo, though,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, as their romance heats up, additional admirers have sent notes of support for the duo.

“After all these years, you’ve finally found happiness. One netizen wrote, “A man who loves you.”

“Hand?” says the narrator. Otherwise, I’m so pleased for you, Teresa, [you]look so in love,” said another fan.

“[Teresa] I’m so happy you’ve finally discovered your genuine match. Another person said, “You look so [in]love, and we have never seen you so joyful.”

Meanwhile, Giudice and Ruelas’ mother, whose identity has not been revealed, looked to have formed a close friendship. The reality star even traveled to Southampton earlier this year to celebrate Mother’s Day with her beau’s mother.

At the time, Ruelas uploaded a photo with Giudice, his mother, and his sisters beaming to the camera in front of a three-tier yellow chiffon cake with blue flowers. He captioned the photo, “Happy Mother’s Day to these 4 beauties.”

In a different post on the photo-sharing network, he paid tribute to the Bravo star on the same day. He posted a photo of himself and Giudice posing in front of a backyard pool with a heartfelt text.

“Have a wonderful Mother’s Day, sweetheart [rose emoji]!” If I could give you one gift right now, it would be the power to see yourself [through]everyone’s eyes, since only then would you realize how unique, amazing, and adored you are,” he added.