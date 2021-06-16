Tensions remain high when Anisha Ramakrishna is not invited to Monica Vaswani’s Navratri celebration.

Anger appears to be simmering under Anisha Ramakrishna and Monica Vaswani’s friendship on Bravo’s Family Karma, despite their decision to remain amicable.

When they ran into each other at Brian Benni’s birthday party earlier this season, they seemed to tolerate each other. They initially avoided one other until agreeing to exchange niceties. Vaswani made a statement by not inviting Ramakrishna to her outdoor Navratri gathering, despite the fact that they aren’t each other’s favorite person. Was Ramakrishna the only cast member of Family Karma who wasn’t invited? What is Ramakrishna’s reaction to getting “iced out”?

Is Anisha Ramakrishna disappointed that she was not invited to Monica Vaswani’s ‘Family Karma’ event?

Ramakrishna made it obvious that she didn’t mind if she was invited or not. A producer inquires if she was surprised that she was not invited. “Surprised?” she asks in a preview clip of a confessional. “No. But my grandfather’s birthday happens to fall on Navratri this year.”

However, the producers want to know if Ramakrishna is sad that he was left out. “I heard it was outside,” she says, a frown on her face. Production flashed to thunderstorm clouds hanging overhead. While she was probably invited, Vaswani also didn’t consider asking Bali Chainani. Chainani was going to be busy with her new cocktail maker. Chainani’s response to the outdoor event: “I don’t do Navratri’s to begin with,” she says in a confessional. “Wearing an Indian outfit on the sand? No.”

Vaswani admitted to that she was a little “shellshocked” with how much Ramakrishna persisted in her questions about her relationship with Benni last season. “But I think after season 1 I think things are really gonna solidify how people see me and address me,” she said. Adding that she’s going to truly stand up for herself and put her foot down this season. Perhaps the party… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.