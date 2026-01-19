Tennessee Celebrates Dolly Parton on Her 80th Birthday

On January 19, 2026, Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star, philanthropist, and cultural icon, was honored with a statewide celebration in Tennessee to mark her 80th birthday. Governor Bill Lee proclaimed the day “Dolly Parton Day,” recognizing her extraordinary impact on both the music industry and the state’s cultural fabric.

The official recognition underscores Parton’s influence on Tennessee’s music, culture, and history. Governor Lee highlighted her remarkable career, which spans multiple decades and industries, from her chart-topping songs and hit albums to her ventures in acting and entrepreneurship. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world,” Lee said, solidifying Parton’s legacy as a true Tennessean hero.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom

Born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, Dolly Parton grew up in a modest cabin along the Little Pigeon River as the fourth of twelve children. Despite the family’s financial hardships, Parton found solace in music, which would eventually become the foundation of her career. “We were all happy, and often relied on music as an outlet, which I later turned into a career,” she recalled in a past interview.

Parton’s rise to fame began in the late 1960s when she joined The Porter Wagoner Show, a partnership that catapulted her to national recognition. In the 1970s, she gained further success with hits like “Jolene” and “Coat of Many Colors,” solidifying her place in the country music pantheon. Her role in the 1980 film 9 to 5, coupled with its Oscar-nominated title track, expanded her fame beyond the music world. The opening of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge in the same decade further cemented her status as a Tennessee icon.

Her career continued to flourish throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including collaborations with a variety of artists and honors such as the Kennedy Center Honors and induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In recent years, she ventured into new genres, including rock, and released her first rock album, Rockstar, in 2023, which quickly became her highest-charting album to date.

Giving Back Through Music and Philanthropy

True to her philanthropic spirit, Dolly Parton has long used her fame to support charitable causes. Her Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library have made significant contributions to early childhood education, providing millions of free books to children globally. Parton’s ongoing commitment to helping others was exemplified with the release of a charity single for her 80th birthday.

In a touching tribute, Parton released a new version of her 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” featuring Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah, and Miley Cyrus. The song’s proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. “As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward,” Parton said, underscoring her deep-rooted generosity.

Looking ahead, Dolly Parton shows no signs of slowing down. She is set to launch a Las Vegas residency later in 2026, continuing to captivate audiences with her performances. Despite facing personal losses and health challenges, Parton remains a symbol of resilience and hope, always finding new ways to inspire and uplift others.

With 25 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, a career that has spanned seven decades, and a legacy of philanthropy that reaches around the globe, Dolly Parton remains not just a music legend, but a beacon of generosity and spirit. As Tennessee and the world celebrate Dolly Parton Day, it is clear her light shines brighter than ever.