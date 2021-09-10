Ten days after a police chase, a man was discovered dead in a stream.

Ten days later, the body of a man who fled from a car after it was stopped by police was discovered in a stream.

Shane Heath, 38, of St Helens, fled the car when it was stopped by police on January 13 this year.

Mr Heath went missing after that, and his family reported him missing to the police on January 19.

Victims of drive-by shootings are allegedly refusing to cooperate with authorities.

While searching for Mr Heath in the St Helens area on January 23, a group of his pals discovered his body in Moss Nook stream.

On Thursday, September 9, an inquest into Mr Heath’s death was held at Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens Coroners Court.

Mr Heath’s corpse was discovered in knee-deep water near Moss Nook on January 23, according to Andrea Walton, a coroner’s investigation officer.

Mr Heath was involved in an incident on January 13 when he ran from a car after it was stopped by police, according to Ms Walton.

Police did not deploy weapons or tasers at the site, according to Ms Walton, and there was no proof that Mr Heath had been shot.

He had no gunshots in his body, she claimed, and his skeleton was “in tact.”

Ms Walton read a post-mortem report written by Dr. Metcalfe of the Home Office Pathology Department.

Mr Heath had high quantities of heroin and cocaine in his system when he died, according to Dr. Metcalfe.

Dr. Metcalfe discovered that, despite the fact that Mr. Heath was discovered in a stream, there was little evidence that he had drowned in the traditional sense.

Mr Heath died from a sudden cold water immersion, which was compounded by high levels of medication toxicity in his system, according to Dr. Metcalfe.

“Tests suggested that drowning was unlikely to have been the cause of death,” Ms Walton said as she read the medical evidence. He had dangerously high quantities of morphine and cocaine in his system. Mr Heath may have slipped into frigid water and experienced cardiac collapse, which was made worse by medication toxicity.”

Mr Heath died from cold water immersion in conjunction with cocaine and heroin toxicity, according to Dr Metcalfe.

Julie, Senior Coroner “The summary has come to an end.”