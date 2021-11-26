‘Tell us what you need,’ Rafa Benitez says after conversations with Farhad Moshiri and a visit from Bill Kenwright about Everton’s transfer ambitions.

Rafa Benitez is certain he has Farhad Moshiri’s and the Everton board’s support as the club prepares for the January transfer window.

Chairman Bill Kenwright paid a visit to Benitez at Finch Farm on Wednesday to express his support as the manager attempts to stop a six-game losing streak this weekend at Brentford.

The Blues manager claims he speaks with majority owner Moshiri, Kenwright, and the other power brokers at Goodison several times a week, with many of their recent discussions focused on how they might improve the squad in the winter market.

After a summer in which the club spent less than £2 million trying to strengthen its playing alternatives and ahead of a January window in which money is expected to be tight once again, Benitez says expectations must remain’realistic.’

Everton will play Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Leicester before the end of the season.

Moshiri, on the other hand, ‘understands’ the need for patience, according to Benitez, and wants to remain in charge of the club beyond the end of his current three-year contract.

“I would say I am talking with the chairman at least three times a week, I am talking with Denise, I am talking with Marcel, I am talking with Mr Moshiri, so I am in contact all the time with the people on the board and the people who really care about the club,” Benitez said when asked about Kenwright’s visit to the training ground this week.

“We recognize that we are going through a difficult period because we are not winning, but we also recognize what we did and could do in the transfer window, as well as what we want to do in the future.” So, in my chat with the chairman, we talked a little bit about January and what’s going on yesterday [Wednesday].

“Everyone is upset with the situation, but they are also hopeful that we will perform well and turn things around, particularly if we can do so in the January window.” Is it possible to do exactly what we want in the January window? Perhaps not. “However, we shall do our hardest to do the best we can.” “The summary comes to an end.”