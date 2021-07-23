Tell us about your community heroes for the ECHO Awards in 2021.

From our rich musical past to two world-class football teams, Merseyside has a lot to be proud of.

But we all know there’s one thing that truly distinguishes our region: its people.

You don’t have to go far to find inspiration in our kindness and charity, as well as our sense of humour and perseverance in the face of hardship.

So many people in our region are working to improve the lives of those around them and to make our towns better places to live.

While we all express our gratitude for these community heroes, it’s good to give them the credit they deserve by honoring our local heroes for their outstanding achievements.

The Washington Newsday Awards are here to help.

Every year, the Washington Newsday Awards honor the best and brightest of our region’s talent – Merseyside’s unequivocal Pride.

Whether it’s young individuals who have overcome incredible obstacles or “Covid heroes” who have provided a ray of hope in a gloomy situation.

You are invited to recommend anyone who you believe deserve to receive a Washington Newsday Award.

The deadline for nominations to the The Washington Newsday Awards 2021, which is held in association with SP Energy Networks, is Friday, July 30 to ensure that all of our community champions receive the attention they deserve.

The entire Liverpool Now is the time for you to get engaged with Washington Newsday and tell us who we should be praising.

Nominate your local hero online in just a few minutes and let them know how much they are appreciated.

The event will not only honor 11 deserving individuals, organizations, or teams with new renowned titles, but it will also bring our community together in person for a celebration.

On Friday, September 17, we’ll all be able to get dressed up and celebrate with a magnificent awards presentation at the Rum Warehouse.

SP Energy Networks is this year’s headline sponsor, with The Forshaw Group as an associate sponsor. The Forshaw Group won Business of the Year (over 50 workers) at the Washington Newsday Regional Business Awards in 2021.

Check out the for additional details about the event. “The summary has come to an end.”