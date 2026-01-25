Tell Me Lies Season Three Debuts to Rave Reviews

Disney has dropped the highly anticipated third season of its hit romantic drama series, “Tell Me Lies,” and fans are already hooked. With the release of the first three episodes on January 13, 2026, the show’s compelling portrayal of toxic relationships has captivated viewers worldwide.

Drama Unfolds As Lucy Faces New Turmoil

Adapted from Carola Lovering’s bestselling novel, the series follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), a college freshman who becomes entangled in a tumultuous and destructive relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), a charming but troubled third-year student. Spanning eight years, their bond spirals out of control, leaving a trail of emotional wreckage in its wake. In the new season, the relationship continues to deteriorate as Lucy struggles to break free from the destructive cycle of lies and betrayal.

Lead actress Van Patten recently shared insights into the new season, revealing that Lucy enters season three “in deep denial” but is soon forced to confront the painful truth that her attempts to change the toxic dynamics with Stephen are futile. As the season progresses, both characters are caught in a vicious cycle, each dealing with their own emotions while remaining tied together by their shared past, creating a tense atmosphere throughout the episodes.

The return of “Tell Me Lies” introduces new layers to the ongoing narrative, with season two’s addition of Tom Ellis (of “Lucifer” fame) expanding the series’ cast. Season three brings in Iris Apatow, who plays Amanda, further intensifying the drama surrounding Lucy and Stephen. The tension between the two central characters remains a key point of interest for fans, and the new season promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On IMDb, one reviewer awarded the series a perfect 10/10, declaring themselves “obsessed” with the show. “I binged all 3 episodes released and desperately wanted more,” the fan wrote. “Grace Van Patten played her role so well it was as if I was watching myself. I can’t wait for more!” Another fan echoed similar sentiments, praising the show for its emotional depth and addictiveness. “I have rewatched this series 4 times already! It’s emotional, romantic, real, and heartbreaking all in one. You won’t regret watching it!”

As “Tell Me Lies” season three continues to air every Tuesday on Disney , it’s clear that the series remains a must-watch for fans of emotional, binge-worthy television.