teen’s brother The mother of a Manchester bombing victim had to break the news to her that her daughter had died.

After waiting in agony for more than four hours for an ambulance, the brother of a 15-year-old Merseyside girl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing felt he would die as well.

On May 22, 2017, Bradley Hurley was at an Ariana Grande concert with his younger sister, Megan, who is a “huge fan” of the singer, and the two were up to four metres away when Salman Abedi exploded his suicide bomb.

Mr Hurley, of Halewood, claimed she said to him as they reached the City Room foyer stairs, “What an experience that was,” and they both chuckled as he took out his phone to tell his parents, Michael and Joanne, where they should meet them.

His eyesight became “completely white” seconds later, and he heard a “sharp, high-pitched piercing sound,” according to the public inquiry into the terror assault.

He immediately felt excruciating pain and realized right once that both of his legs were broken and that Megan had died because she was not moving or breathing.

“The atmosphere immediately degenerated into chaos,” he claimed. The room was poorly lighted and hazy, and I could hear shouts and screams of anguish coming from all directions.

“It was as if I couldn’t even go; I had been standing next to Megan, and it was simply… the worst circumstance imaginable.”

A belt was put around his leg as a tourniquet, but he stated everyone he spoke to was “fleeting and frenetic.”

“They would leave me to check on someone else and then not return, and I would keep asking whether the ambulances were coming,” he explained.

He claimed a number two label was placed around his wrist, which he later learnt meant he was the second priority to go.

“Which sort of surprised me because I was horribly hurt and obviously in so much agony and bleeding, and I had just lost Megan and everything, so I don’t know, it seems crazy to me looking back that it was a two,” he explained.

"I had 11 huge holes in my leg, and shrapnel had penetrated it. The fact that I was the final survivor to depart also perplexes me."