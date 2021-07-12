Teddy, a newcomer to Love Island 2021, has his pick of the males in tonight’s recoupling.

Teddy, a newcomer to Love Island, is ready to have a significant impact on the show tonight as he picks which girl he wants to marry.

During last night’s episode, the Manchester-based financial expert received the much-anticipated text instructing all Islanders to “immediately meet around the fire pit.”

Tonight, the boys will choose who they want to marry, putting one of the girls’ places in the villa in jeopardy.

With eight girls and only seven boys, if one of the girls is not chosen, she will have to go.

Teddy stands with two girls next to him in the first look at tonight’s show, explaining, “I would like to couple up with this girl since my mind was utterly blown from the time I met her.” Her self-assurance.”

“Every time I speak with her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes, which is extremely important to me,” he continues.