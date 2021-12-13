Teasers For BTS’s ‘7 Fates: Chakho’ Webtoon Have Been Released By Hybe Entertainment.

BTS’ management agency, Hybe Entertainment, revealed teasers for an upcoming webtoon featuring the Korean worldwide superstars just a week after declaring the group’s temporary hiatus from official operations.

A 15-second trailer of “7 Fates: Chakho,” the BTS-led webtoon set for release in January 2022, was released on Hybe Entertainment’s webtoon-specific YouTube website on Sunday.

Jin looks up at a mysterious magical light floating above him at the start of the short clip. Following that, other members appear to be reaching for the light, culminating with Jungkook and RM grasping the ball of light in their palms.

The story of “7 Fates: Chakho,” according to Hybe Entertainment, centres around seven men who are linked by fate to clear their village of “monsters.”

“It’s an urban fantasy set in the near future and inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s tiger hunters.” According to Koreaboo, it will “combine ancient traditional stories with Hybe’s own invention.”

In ancient times, South Korea was home to a large population of Siberian tigers that preyed on towns and instilled fear in locals who were powerless to defend themselves against the ravenous tigers. In 1421, King Sejong founded the Chakhogapsa, or tiger hunters, as a reaction. The Chakhogapsa were elite hunters with unrivaled hunting skills who were noted for hitting their targets with pinpoint accuracy even while riding horses.

On January 15, 2022, “7Fates: CHAKHO” will debut on Naver’s webtoon platform. It comes after BTS’ extremely popular time travel webtoon “Save Me,” which was released in 2019.

In addition to the video teaser, Hybe Entertainment uploaded photographs of Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope with the slogan “7 Fates,” as shared by Soompi.

Popular Korean folklore creatures such as “Dokkaebi,” or mischievous goblins, and “Bulgasalyi,” a monster that feeds on metal trash, will be featured in the webtoon.

On January 14, “7 Fates: CHAKHO” will be released as a web comic on Naver Webtoon and as a Wattpad web novel.

In November, Hybe stated that it would be releasing original webtoon stories starring BTS as well as TXT and Enhypen, two additional boy groups under its management.

The fantasy webtoons “Star Seekers” and “Dark Moon,” respectively, will feature TXT and Enhypen. In January, these webtoons will also be launched.