Team 7’s Final Mission in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 227 Spoilers

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 227, Konohamaru is on a mission and will not be with Team 7. The team will be led by Sarada. “Team 7’s Last Mission?!!” is the title of the new episode. Naruto informs Shikamaru and Sai about a message they received from Konohamaru, who is presently on a mission, in the official promo video for Episode 227.

Naruto is considering dispatching reinforcements. Konohamaru stayed behind because the staff at the Hidden Leaf Village believes he has a plan.

Sarada tells Mitsuki and Boruto that they may work together and cooperate with Konohamaru. She asks Naruto if Team 7 would be assigned the task.

Boruto and Mitsuki ran to the arena when their names were called for the fight in the previous episode. They were disqualified from the Chunin tests due to their tardiness.

After Sarada, Chou-Chou, and the others were disqualified, they were astonished and unhappy. Tsubaki and Denki, meanwhile, were up next for their last round.

Tsubaki was confident in his ability to win the battle and return to the Land of Iron as a leader candidate. In the last round, Denki was looking forward to employing his Scientific Ninja Tools against Tsubaki.

“The victors of the finals are being determined one by one. There are only a few bouts left, but Boruto and Mitsuki have yet to show up. Sarada is concerned that the duo will be disqualified at this rate. Meanwhile, Denki and Tsubaki will face off in the following match “Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 226 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 227 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on December 5. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.