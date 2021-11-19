Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ has sold over 500,000 copies in less than a week.

“Red (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift’s latest album, has sold more than 500,000 equivalent album copies in just five days.

Based on initial reports to MRC Data until Nov. 16, according to Billboard, the album also set the record for the second-largest week for any album in 2021 in the United States, as well as the biggest sales week of the year for any album.

The singer even broke her own record for the biggest sales week for a vinyl album in the current era, which dates back to 1991, when the MRC began recording sales.

Swift’s followers, dubbed “Swifties,” exhibited their enthusiasm for the new album by driving sales to over 500,000 equivalent album units, with 325,000 of those being album purchases. The vinyl sales account for 105,000 of the 500,000 total sales.

Following the end of the current tracking week, which ended Thursday, Billboard will announce the album’s official final first-week figure on Sunday.

Swift’s “Red” album was released in 2012, and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a re-recording of that album. “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Red,” and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” are among the album’s 30 tracks. After Scooter Braun bought the rights to her repertoire in June 2019, she re-recorded the master recordings of her previous music for the second time. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” was published in April, and it featured the song “Today Was a Fairytale” as well as six previously unreleased tracks from the vault.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on April 24 and was re-released on vinyl LP and signed CD on October 16 and remained at No. 1 for a second week. Swift’s tenth No. 1 album was released the same year. Following “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which were released in July and December 2020, respectively, it was her third chart-topping album in a year.

Swift had previously voiced her delight after ABC’s “Boy Meets World” star Mr. Feeny complimented her new album in a Tiktok video.

“I’m here to tell you to listen to the new and improved ‘Red’ by Taylor Swift, primarily on the recommendation of my granddaughter Grace,” William Daniels, commonly known as Mr. Feeny, said in the video.

“And as you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good,” he said at the end of the video.

