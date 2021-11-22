Taylor Swift Thanked Her Fans For Their “Amazing Support” For Her “Red” Music Track [Watch].

Taylor Swift was practically present at the American Music Awards 2021, thanking her fans for their “wonderful support” for her new album, “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

During the event on Nov. 21, the 31-year-old singer earned the Favorite Pop Album award for her album “Evermore.” The prize was also nominated for Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid LAROI.

Swift began her acceptance speech by saying that this award is a “wonderful honor” and that she has always been proud of her latest album, “Evermore,” which is set to be published in December 2020.

“I’m so grateful to the fans; this is such an incredible honor,” Swift added. “I’ve always been so proud of ‘Evermore,’ and the fact that you would do something for it. I’ve always thought of ‘Evermore’ as the lighthearted, younger sister of ‘Folklore.’ Very, thank you so much for taking the time to do this “she continued.

She also expressed gratitude to her fans for their overwhelming support for her new album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her fourth studio album, “Red,” which was released in 2012. Swift considers herself fortunate to be a part of her fans’ life.

“Also, I just want to thank the fans for all of the incredible support you’ve shown me with Red (my version),” she wrote. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m so fortunate to be a part of your life and to have you in mine. Have a wonderful evening. I adore you guys “added the singer.

The acceptance speech was shared on the official Twitter account of the American Music Awards. They captioned the video, “Congratulations to @taylorswift13 because “evermore” won Favorite Pop Album at the #AMAs!”

Swift was nominated for Artist Of The Year as well as Favorite Pop Album, but the boy band BTS won the prize. In the same category, Grande, Drake, Rodrigo, and The Weeknd were also nominated.

Given the popularity of her most recent album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the singer has sold over 500,000 equivalent album copies since its release. The vinyl sales account for 105,000 of the 500,000 total sales.

Swift will star in a drama film directed by David O. Russell that has yet to be named. The plot’s details are kept under wraps. The film is set to hit theaters in November 2022.