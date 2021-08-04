Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Tears While Watching Simon Biles Compete At The Tokyo Olympics

Taylor Swift admitted to crying while watching Simone Biles compete in the Tokyo Olympics. The Grammy-winning musician complimented Biles for being an inspiration to so many people in an emotional discussion with the athlete.

After withdrawing from her events last week due to mental health difficulties, Biles made her triumphant return to the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Tuesday. In the balancing beam, she won bronze.

NBC released a new promo featuring Swift cheering on Biles and the other athletes as she returned to the Olympics.

In the advertising video, Swift says, “Put mental health first because it reveals how great of a competitor and person you truly are.”

“For the past week, her voice has been as important as her abilities. Her sincerity is as lovely as the perfection that had been her trademark for so long. But don’t you see what I mean? It is still the case. She is a complete human being. And it’s because of this that it’s so simple to proclaim her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam, in Tokyo,” she added, as her 2020 album’s “This Is Me Trying” played in the background.

Biles shared the video on Twitter and thanked Swift for the promotion.

“I’m in tears. What a unique opportunity. “I adore you, @taylorswift13,” she wrote on Twitter. Swift responded by writing, “I cried watching YOU.” I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to observe you throughout the years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. You taught us all a lot. Thank you very much.”

Swift narrated another NBC commercial last week to promote the women’s gymnastics individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. “Evermore,” the title track from her 2020 album, was featured in the promo.

After Biles withdrew from her events last week, a number of prominent celebrities showed their support for her. On Wednesday, Justin Bieber praised Biles for putting her mental health ahead of her competition by posting a photo of her on Instagram.

In the caption, he said, “No one will ever comprehend the pressures you experience!” “I know we don’t know each other, but I’m very proud of you for making the decision to leave. He said, “Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s.”