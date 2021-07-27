Taylor Swift Marks One Year Since The Release Of ‘Folklore,’ And Releases An Alternate Version Of ‘The Lakes’

On Saturday, Taylor Swift marked the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning album “Folklore” by releasing an alternate version of the song “The Lakes.”

The 31-year-old singer shared two black-and-white images of herself on Instagram. She can be seen walking on the stones at a beach in the first snap, wearing black sunglasses. She peered into the camera in the second photo while holding two mugs of coffee.

Swift pondered on how the COVID-19 pandemic had isolated everyone and how her life had become simple as a result.

In the caption, she said, “It’s been one year since we escaped the actual world together and imagined ourselves somewhere simpler.” “With tall tall trees and sea air,” says the narrator. Where you’re permitted to wear lace nightgowns every day that make you seem like a Victorian ghost and no one will give you the side eye since no one is around.”

She said, “It’s just you and your fictional cabin, and the stories you make up to pass the time.”

After thanking everyone involved in the album’s success, the singer posted the original version of “The Lakes” on her YouTube page.

“I wanted to send you the original version of The Lakes to say thank you for everything you’ve done to make this album what it was,” Swift wrote. “Happy one-year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we’ve all built for them. Folklore, happy anniversary.”

More than two million people liked the Instagram image, including Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool.”

“The 1,” “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “This Is Me Trying,” “Exile” (with Bon Iver), and “My Tears Ricochet” are among the 16 songs on the album, which was released on July 24, 2020.

Swift was recently seen in the music video for “Big Red Machine” from the album “How Long Do You Think It’ll Last?” This year’s music video was released on July 2nd.

Swift will star in a comedy film directed by David O. Russell in addition to her music album. Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, and Robert De Niro all star in the film.