Taylor Swift has asked a judge to dismiss a copyright lawsuit involving her song “Shake It Off.”

Taylor Swift has requested a federal judge to postpone a planned jury trial in a copyright infringement dispute involving her hit “Shake It Off,” citing the judge’s previous decision as “unusual.”

According to Page Six, Swift’s legal team has filed a petition asking Judge Michael Fitzgerald of the District Court for the Central District of California to reconsider his decision not to dismiss the 32-year-old singer’s lawsuit earlier this month.

Swift was sued in 2017 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claimed she plagiarized the lyrics of “Playas Gon’ Play,” a song they recorded for the band 3LW in 2001.

“Playas, they going to play” and “haters, they going to hate” were words in Hall and Butler’s song, whereas Swift’s “Shake It Off” had the lyrics, “‘Cause the players going to play, play, play, play, play and the haters going to hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

Fitzgerald dismissed Swift’s move for summary judgment on Dec. 9, stating that there is a “genuine disagreement as to the potential substantial similarity between the lyrics and their sequential arrangement,” allowing the lawsuit to go forward.

Swift’s lawyer, Peter Anderson, contended in a motion filed Dec. 23 that the lyrics are “unprotected” and in the public domain.

“Everyone who writes, sings, or publicly declares ‘players going to play’ and ‘haters going to hate’ could be sued,” Anderson said.

“To allow that is extraordinary and deprives the public domain,” he continued.

Swift’s lawyer also claimed in court documents that the judge failed to apply the extrinsic test, which allows courts to filter out content that isn’t protected by copyrights. The counsel for the “All Too Well” singer maintained that the plaintiff’s lyrics were “two short public domain lines” that did not pass the extrinsic test.

Her lawyers also mentioned a decision that dismissed a lawsuit against Led Zeppelin for the beginning of “Stairway to Heaven.”

Her lawyers also mentioned a decision that dismissed a lawsuit against Led Zeppelin for the beginning of "Stairway to Heaven."

The memo noted, "It is critical to discern between protected and unprotected elements in a plaintiff's work." "Doing so leaves just this similarity: both works use free-to-use versions of two brief public domain phrases — 'players going to play' and 'haters going to hate,' as well as two other but distinct tautologies that plaintiffs say share the same underlying general idea or notion." Swift's appeal was called "groundless" by Hall and Butler's counsel in a statement. " All it asks is for the court to overturn its decision because Swift is dissatisfied with it.